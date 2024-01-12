Thailand to experience lower-than-normal rainfall levels this year

The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) is gearing up to proactively deal with drought.

The ONWR has assessed that the influence of El Niño is causing Thailand to experience significantly lower-than-normal rainfall levels across the country, especially during the first half of the year.







According to the ONWR, there are 98 large and medium-sized water sources that need close monitoring for low water levels. These include 40 in the Northeast region, 25 in the North, 13 in the East, 9 in the West, and 7 in the Central region. Even though the Southern region experiences rainfall, there are still 4 water sources there under watch.

The agency has stated that all relevant units are implementing drought mitigation measures, both preventative and corrective, emphasizing the utmost importance of maintaining water reserves and keeping up with monthly rainfall forecasts to align water management plans with the evolving situation.







Surasri Kittimonthon, the Secretary-General of the ONWR, stated that the office is actively collaborating with related agencies to tackle drought issues, especially the risk of water scarcity for consumption and use, predominantly in the Northeast region.

Plans to address the water shortage issue include both short-term and long-term solutions. These include improving the efficiency of groundwater usage, planning additional groundwater well drilling, and expanding the capacity of water supply systems.







Additionally, the ONWR is coordinating with relevant agencies to use technology for water treatment and enhance the production of potable water. It also aims to develop community knowledge in managing community water supply systems. Furthermore, the ONWR is considering additional onsite inspection in drought-prone areas beyond the current plan to address the issue more effectively and swiftly. (NNT)





























