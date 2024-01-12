Excessive wage demands could lead employers to favor robots over human workers, says Anutin

Concerns are growing in Thailand over a labor shortage, with calls to find ways to re-integrate older skilled workers into the labor market. Such a move is expected to help reduce societal burdens and foster self-reliance.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, acknowledged that Thailand is beginning to experience a labor shortage. This is attributed to the increasingly educated population having more choices, coupled with changes in family structures, such as fewer marriages and decisions not to have children.







Therefore, he said the Ministry of Labor must adapt, especially in improving benefits for workers. These include quality healthcare and other welfare rights, with the government ready to support these initiatives.

He also mentioned that adjusting wages is crucial in finding a balance that satisfies both employers and employees. Minister Anutin highlighted the concern that excessive wage demands could lead employers to favor robots over human workers, as machines do not demand salary increases or bonuses. Therefore, a balanced approach to wage adjustments—the amounts, the locations, and the industries—is essential and needs thorough consideration.







Meanwhile, Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, the Labor Minister, stated that his ministry is ready to adopt Deputy Prime Minister Anutin”s suggestions.

According to Minister Phipat, the Ministry of Labor currently focuses on enhancing skills by developing high-level labor craftsmanship, ensuring employment availability through comprehensive foreign labor services, and increasing the deployment of Thai workers abroad. The agency is also emphasizing outstanding social security services with convenient and fast E-Service, and updating laws to align with the country”s economic and social contexts. (NNT)

































