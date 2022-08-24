Aunty Rat finds pearl in Najomtien oysters sales

A former Najomtien noodle seller found oysters sell better than dumplings.

Surat “Aunty Rat” Kaewsri, 60, said she used to sell noodles and dumplings from her motorized cart, but, because her sister works shucking oysters, she got a line on cheap shellfish and switched to selling oyster dishes instead.

Parked on Najomtien Beach Road in front of Family Mart near the Pu Pen restaurant each day, Surat and her husband, who goes by “Uncle Boy”, served up three sizes of “Hoy Nangrom” oysters, cooked to order for 100-200 baht.







All dishes come with a choice of sauces and seasonings, including chili paste, white popinac and deep-dried garlic.

Long lines are common at the beachside cart, with buyers taking the oysters home or to the sand to eat. Surat said she sells about 100 kilograms of oysters a day.





































