Health Minister addresses rising cases of illegal alcohol consumption in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin expressed concern on August 25 over the rising cases of illegal alcohol consumption in Bangkok, which have led to several hospitalizations and one fatality. In response, the Ministry of Public Health has coordinated with local authorities, including the Khlong Sam Wa District Office, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Excise Department, and police officials, to address the situation urgently.







The Department of Medical Services has set up an operations center at Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital to facilitate treatment plans and provide accurate information to the public swiftly. Since the first cases emerged on August 22, 21 individuals have been hospitalized, with symptoms ranging from dizziness, severe abdominal pain, vomiting, shortness of breath, and blurred vision. One person has died from the effects of consuming the tainted alcohol.

Authorities are actively investigating the source of the illegal alcohol and warning residents to avoid consuming it, as it could lead to severe health issues or even death. Dr. Amporn Benjapolpitak, Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, emphasized that the department is working closely with various agencies to ensure that those affected receive timely treatment and to prevent future occurrences.



In addition to the immediate response, hospitals are preparing for a potential increase in patients and ensuring that emergency medical services are ready to accommodate them without disrupting current treatments. Anyone experiencing symptoms after consuming alcohol is urged to seek medical attention immediately or contact Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital for advice at 0-2548-1000.

This coordinated effort aims to mitigate the crisis and prevent further tragedies caused by the consumption of illegal alcohol. (TNA)

































