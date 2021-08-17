Bangkok Police Chief insists rubber bullets were fired at protesters

Three people were shot and injured near the Din Daeng police station but police did not use a live bullet, said Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

The Bangkok police chief said that demonstrators of the Thalufah group first gathered at the Victory Monument, then moved towards Government House and went back to Din Daeng intersection where they clashed with police.







At the Din Daeng police station, three people were shot and injured. One was a 14-year-old teenager who was shot in the right shoulder. Another was 20 years old and had a metal object in the neck. The person was admitted to Rajavithi Hospital. The other had his foot hit by a metal object, received treatment at Petcharavej Hospital and was later discharged, Pol Lt Gen Pakapong said.



He admitted that a policeman fired a gun from the Din Daeng police station but the officer used rubber bullets to protect the station from demonstrators.

Live bullets were fired in the area but police could not identify a gunman, Pol Lt Gen Pakapong said.

Four traffic police booths were damaged yesterday, he said. (TNA)























