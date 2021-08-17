Pattaya gets 1st shot at 1st shot of Pfizer vaccine

Pattaya residents got the first shot at a first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines after nearly ten percent of the city previously had to make do with Chinese-made drugs.

Registration for people with legally registered households in Banglamung District opened at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium in Pattaya. Both pre-registrants for appointments and walk-ins were available.







Those who preregistered with Banglamung Hospital were eligible for 1,300 doses with 1,000 available for walk-ins.

People slated to receive the Pfizer Inc. mRNA vaccine were teenagers with chronic diseases, pregnant women, senior citizens, and adults with underlying health ailments. Medical records proving the qualifications were required.



More than 1,000 people arrived, with those lingering into the afternoon hoping to get a jab originally intended for someone who preregistered and didn’t show.



































