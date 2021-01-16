Bangkok warned of unsafe smog density through weekend; should stay indoors and use facemasks

Smog levels exceeded a safe threshold in all 50 districts of the capital.

The Bangkok Air Pollution Coordination and Resolution Center reported at 7am that particulate matter 2.5 microns and less in diameter (PM2.5) amounted to 62-108 micrograms per cubic meter of air over the past 24 hours. The safe threshold is at 50 mg/m3.





Unhealthy smog levels were reported from 69 air quality monitoring stations throughout the capital.

The center advised people, especially children, elderly people and respiratory patients, to reduce outdoor activities and use protective gear.









It warned people areas with high levels of PM2.5 in Prawet, Bang Na, Chom Thong, Sai Mai, Don Muang, Nong Khaem and Phra Khanong districts to stay indoors and avoid areas of heavy air pollution. Those who have symptoms should see a doctor, the center said. (TNA)













