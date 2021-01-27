Active COVID-19 testing finds dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in Samut Sakhon, Thailand

Thailand on Tuesday reported 959 new coronavirus cases, comprising 937 local infections and 22 quarantined arrivals. Most of the new cases were detected by active case finding in Samut Sakhon.







The country’s total cases rose to 14,646 and 3,679 cases are being treated in hospitals. The death toll stood at 75.

The mass testing was conducted in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of its most recent outbreak, first detected at a seafood market in December.

Following the active case finding, Samut Sakhon late on Monday reported 914 new cases. Most cases were among migrant workers. (TNA)













