Bangkok police arrest 12 suspects for hosting online gambling and money laundering

BANGKOK – Police arrested Siapo Po-arnon and 11 others for allegedly hosting online gambling.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipat, deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office, said the 12 suspects were charged with hosting gambling without permission and money laundering.





According to the deputy police chief, the 12 arrested people were among 31 suspects in the online gambling network. Police obtained arrest warrants for all of them.

Mr Siapo and associates had hosted online gambling and posted advertisements on the illicit business since 2019. Police sought the closure of their gambling websites a few months ago.

Apart from the arrest, police impounded many assets from the suspects for further examination on suspicion of money-laundering. (TNA)













