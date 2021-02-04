Bangkok attempts to solve critical salty tap water and Chao Phraya River seawater intrusion

Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee inspected the Sam Lae raw water intake station to consider possible solutions to salty tap water due to saltwater intrusion.

At the facility of the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA), Mr Niphon said drought and early saltwater intrusion affected the production of tap water for parts of Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan east of the Chao Phraya River and their tap water became salty.







From February to April there would be six high tides and the government would source raw water from the western side of the Chao Phraya River to maintain tap water quality in the long run.

MWA chairman Nisit Jansomwong said the MWA was coordinating with the Royal Irrigation Department and the Department of Drainage and Sewerage of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to force saltwater away from the Sam Lae station.

Besides, the MWA was distributing free drinking water to general people at its branches, he said. (TNA)













