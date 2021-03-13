Bangkok plans vaccination for people with chronic diseases from March 15

All targeted medical professionals in Bangkok have been vaccinated against Covid-19, while 477 or 17 per cent of the total 2,840 people at risk of contact with Covid-19 patients had been vaccinated as of March 10.



Bangkok Governor Aswin Khwanmuang said vaccination of the third group, 26,832 people with underlying health conditions, will begin on March 15.







He said a total of 3,997 people in metropolitan Bangkok had been vaccinated, with 402 or 10 per cent experiencing mild side effects.

The governor said health authorities had also tested 17,422 people for Covid-19 in a proactive search of 694 infection hotspots in Pathum Thani and Samut Sakhon provinces. (NNT)

















