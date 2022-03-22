Bangkok opens 5 venues for vaccine walk-ins

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has invited the public to get COVID-19 vaccinations before the Songkran holiday to protect themselves.

There are five venues that are available for walk-in from now until further notice: (1) Central Pinklao, (2) Central Rama III, (3) Central Eastville, and (4) Robinson Lat Krabang, which are open for walk-in service from 13.00 to 15.00 hr, 200 persons per day, while (5) Central World is open for walk-ins from 11.00 to 15.00 hr, 300 persons per day. For more information, please contact 02 203 2883. (PRD)

































