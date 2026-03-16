Should Pattaya worry about fuel shortages? Officials say supplies remain secure

PATTAYA, Thailand – With global tensions affecting shipping routes in the Middle East, some motorists in Pattaya have begun asking a simple question: should the city be worried about running out of fuel?

According to officials and energy providers, the answer for now is no.

Thailand’s national energy company, PTT Public Company Limited, has confirmed that the country’s fuel supply remains sufficient and that contingency plans are already in place to avoid disruptions. The company has even shifted some crude oil shipments away from the sensitive Strait of Hormuz and is sourcing supplies from regions including Africa and the Americas.

Fuel distribution across the country is continuing as normal, although authorities acknowledge that unusually high demand in some areas may cause temporary shortages at individual stations. Deliveries to service stations operate on a continuous cycle and can take 12 to 24 hours depending on distance from major depots.

For a city like Pattaya, which depends heavily on tourism, taxis, delivery vehicles and private transport, stable fuel supplies are particularly important. Officials say there is currently no indication that the resort city faces any unique risk compared with other parts of Thailand.

Energy providers have increased tanker truck deployments and extended depot operations to seven days a week to ensure stations are restocked quickly. Authorities are also urging motorists to avoid panic buying and instead use fuel responsibly.







The Ministry of Interior has meanwhile instructed provincial authorities nationwide to monitor fuel sales closely and report any irregularities immediately. The aim is to prevent hoarding and maintain confidence in the distribution system during a period of global uncertainty.

For Pattaya residents and visitors, the message from officials remains clear: fuel is still flowing, and the situation is being closely managed.



































