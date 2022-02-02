Bangkok offers 20,000 baht reward for photos-clips of traffic violators

AI cameras are now at work at Asoke intersection in Bangkok spotting motorists who stop their vehicles atop crosswalks. Meanwhile, people who submit video clips of traffic rule violations now have a chance to win 20,000 baht in prize money.







Asoke junction, where Sukhumvit Rd. intersects Ratchadaphisek Rd., is busy day-round and is crossed by a large number of pedestrians each day. The crosswalks now sit on a red background that contains a message warning motorists of an applicable fine for stopping atop the area.

AI cameras take photographs of traffic law violators, after which the AI system assembles the relevant information and issues traffic tickets that are then mailed to the address of the violator. With the introduction of the 20,000-baht prize money, the AI cameras are now complemented by groups of students and random individuals who attempt to record traffic law violations via their phones. Some motorists who spot the camera ambush try to rectify their error by backing their vehicles away from the crosswalks.



Video clips of motorists who do not stop for pedestrians at crosswalks or who do not comply with the stoplight at crosswalks may be sent to the social media center of the Royal Thai Police Command Center, the “Asa Ta Charachon” Facebook, the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation, JS 100 Radio’s Facebook and the FM91 Trafficpro Facebook. A submitted clip will be forwarded to the police station responsible for the respective locality and the clip owner will have a chance to win a monthly reward of 20,000 baht.







The issue of crosswalks safety came under the spotlight in January, after the death of a specialist physician who was hit by a speeding motorcycle as she was crossing the road at a crosswalk in Bangkok. Pol. Col. BawonphopSunthara-rekha, the superintendent of Phaya Thai police station, revealed today (1 Feb) that the motorcycle rider has been handed two additional charges.(NNT)



























