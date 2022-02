The biggest of Pattaya’s three Chinese New Year commemorations played out in Naklua, the heart of the area’s Chinese-Thai community.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his deputies were greeted at the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation Feb. 1 by President Wisit Chaowalitnittithum and top executives.

The event began with a golden dragon parade, after which everyone paid respect to the Eight Immortals of Chinese beliefs amid a lively atmosphere.