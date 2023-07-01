Bangkok- Nonthaburi ‘Pink Line’ test runs currently underway

Northern Bangkok Monorail (NBM) has announced that test runs for the Pink Line monorail project are currently underway, which will be followed by a trial run for commuters once safety checks are completed.

NBM Board Director Surapong Laoha-Unya stated that test runs are being conducted for the Pink Line project to guarantee that everything is in line with safety and engineering standards. He said the testing has gone smoothly so far and that the NBM would conduct tests on its system before doing checks on the railway system, which is set to begin in about a month.







Once safety checks are completed, the NBM said it will launch a trial run for commuters free of charge. The Pink Line, which runs from Nonthaburi’s Khae Rai area to Bangkok’s Minburi district, is expected to be open for full commercial services in June next year. (NNT)

















