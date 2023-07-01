Pattaya institute empowers persons with disabilities through computer skills training

Pattaya, Thailand – Reverend Sukhum Thanasingh, President of the Redemptorist Foundation for Persons with Disabilities, presided over the opening ceremony of the International Disability Vocational Institute on June 29. Joined by Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saen-ngam of Nong Prue Municipality and other officials, the event marked a significant milestone in empowering individuals with disabilities.

Under the Redemptorist Foundation for Persons with Disabilities, the International Disability Vocational Institute offers free vocational training in computer skills for individuals with disabilities. Emphasizing practical training and the development of each individual’s potential, the institute focuses on in-demand professions within the labor market.







In 2023, the institute introduced a comprehensive basic information system development course. This six-month program covers fundamental computer skills, MS Office programs, information system development, system design, and report writing.

The inaugural training session brought 17 disabled individuals from the northern and central regions of Thailand. Trainees with disabilities receive comprehensive support throughout their training, including convenient facilities and allowances for both theoretical and practical sessions. Job placement is a key priority, ensuring equal employment opportunities for trainees who acquire the necessary skills.



Sumeth Phonkacha, Director of the International Disability Vocational Project, shared the foundation’s vision, saying, “The project, initiated in 2022, aims to provide vocational education for individuals with disabilities, regardless of their background knowledge or age, in Thailand and the ASEAN region. Its ultimate goal is to facilitate job placement and promote sustainable employment, fostering financial independence.”

To further their mission, the foundation appeals to society for support through contributions to the educational fund. Donations can be made to the Bangkok Bank, Banglamung Branch, savings account no. 342 473 6274. These contributions are eligible for tax deductions, encouraging wider participation in the cause.























