Bangkok nightlife venues and massage parlors open until 11pm

Bangkok pubs and other nightlife venues can open until 11pm from Tuesday, after the communicable disease committee eased Covid-19 restrictions.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said entertainment venues, pubs and massage parlors can also open until 11pm, but tables must be spaced out, with no dancing permitted and customers logged manually or via the ThaiChana or Mor Chana app.







Gyms, fitness centers, exercise facilities can open as usual, while sports stadiums can admit a limited number of spectators.

Banqueting and meeting rooms can also open, but authorities’ permission must be granted for gatherings of more than 300 people. (NNT)











