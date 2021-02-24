Heart to Heart: February 25, 2021

In defense of the side-liners

Dear Hillary

We had a highly efficient hard working manager of our condo building. She would be at paperwork nights and overtime on weekends. She was an excellent employee of an overlord national Thai management company. One of the Walking Street Buffoons came to me (I was on committee) saying she was “no different from any other whore out there” as he had seen her at the clubs. Of course “the male whore” did not think to apply the same appellation to himself.

What she does for recreation, husband hunting, or money is no one’s business. The typical “Pattaya Addict” is a multiple failure at relationships/marriages in their own country. They can neither change nor rediscover their humanity. Many of them are dysfunctional crazies. They are creatures to be pitied more than anything else and are fortunate for the company of a companion for pay.

Robert

Dear Robert,

Ooohhh, that’s an acid tongue you have this morning, my Petal. I do agree that whatever a person does in their own time, is their own business and nobody else’s. But while you are ready to spring to the rights of the Pattaya ladies, you are not spreading that advice to cover the males here. Is the “Pattaya Addict” really that bad? Perhaps they are happy paying for a companion for the evening, without the hassles of being told to put out the rubbish and the dog’s pooped on the carpet. As you say, “they can neither change nor rediscover their humanity.” But do they want to?







Home grown cunning linguist

Hillary,

Did you know Hillary, the first name of your favorite beverage translates to “Widow”?

Don

Dear Don,

So you are good at French are you, Don? Yes, Widow Clicquot was a remarkable woman (16 December 1777 – 29 July 1866). Known as the “Grand Dame of Champagne”, she was a French businesswoman who took on her husband’s wine business when widowed at 27. Under her ownership, and her skill with wine, the company developed early champagne using a novel technique. The brand and company of Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin still bears her name, and is drunk by Hillary as its major recommendation.

She is not to be confused with Madame Bollinger who reputedly said, “Sometimes I drink it when I’m alone. When I have company I consider it obligatory. I trifle with it if I’m not hungry and drink it when I am. Otherwise, I never touch it – unless I’m thirsty.”

Don, darling, just leave the bottle for me at the Pattaya Mail office, clearly marked “FOR HILLARY” otherwise the messenger will claim it. That’s a very sweet Petal.







Inveterate liar

Dear Hillary,

I examined my wine room and discovered 89 bottles of Veuve Clicquot!

Don (again)

Dear Don (again),

If I didn’t know you were an inveterate liar, I would have been right over and been yours for 89 days (I didn’t say ‘nights’)! I also know, from personal experience, that 7-Eleven doesn’t sell any champagnes, and I’m sorry, Mont Clair Sparkling doesn’t cut it.







Get your diamonds here girls

Dear Hillary,

You were asked where to buy diamonds – Yes Hatton Garden in London… Definitely NOT Thailand.

Chris

Dear Chris,

Thank you for the timely advice, so that people who have bought diamonds here don’t go and deposit them in Hatton Garden. A brief perusal of the British Daily Mail revealed news of a heist on a recent Easter with the huge amount of goods stolen. Valuables worth up to £14million, including gold, diamonds and sapphires were taken. Two-thirds of them remain unrecovered.

The gang – who have been described as ‘analogue criminals in a digital age’ – were tracked down due to a series of mistakes, including one of them using his own car during the heist.

Following a painstaking investigation in which a surveillance operation caught three of the ringleaders bragging about the raid in a north London pub, the group were arrested.

And what’s more, they were all pensioners. But fancy bragging about it in their local pub. I’m never going to listen in to conversations around the Jameson’s Nova table again!

If you want to read more, go to http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3483679/Hatton-Garden-gang-sentenced-14million-gem-raid-today.html#ixzz4HGuezLZV







Perils and pitfalls of the live-in lover

Dear Hillary,

You had a chap wondering if he should take the “big step” and let his casual GF move in with him. She has a shop he says so he has already worked out that she gets a double income if she arrives on the doorstep with toothbrush in hand. So what’s stopping him? Looks like a win-win situation to me.

Tom

Dear Tom,

Oh what wimpy people we are breeding these days! I think the guy is not ready for a live-in relationship, but she is the smart one and as you say, it all becomes a rent free double income for her. All he has to do now is to get an agreement signed so that she knows her income from the shop is hers, and his income from his work (or pension) is his. Then they decide how much he will give her for being a live-in lover. This then becomes a simple financial transaction, which is what she wants, and he is afraid of. As I advised before, he is not ready for any form of commitment.











