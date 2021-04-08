Bangkok new spread cuts short trips for Songkran festivals

According to the Transport Ministry, all departments providing public transport services to grant a full fare refund to those who wish to cancel their tickets purchased before the Songkran holiday.







The move aims to curb the spread of COVID-19 after a new wave was reported earlier this month linked to entertainment venues in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area.



However, for people to receive the full refund they must return their tickets at least 24 hours before departure time.







Meanwhile, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced that it would allow customers who bought tickets for the April 9-18 period to get a full refund provided that they cancel their trip at least 24 hours before departure, or one hour before departure in the case that the destination is suddenly announced as a maximum control area by the government. (NNT)











