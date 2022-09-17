Bangkok needs new flood drainage system, says Governor

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is proposing the construction of a flood drainage system that could offer a solid solution to the water drainage problem in the capital city.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt discussed the idea with Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda as they inspected flood-affected areas in Lat Krabang district on Wednesday (Sept 14).

Chadchart said the new drainage system could be the long-term solution to preventing severe floods in the capital.







According to the Bangkok governor, the proposed system will drain run-off from the Prawet Buri Rom canal in eastern Bangkok into the Bang Pakong River in Chachoengsao province and finally into the Gulf of Thailand.

Chadhchart emphasized that more discussions on the plan are expected to ensure that the development does not negatively affect the livelihood of citizens in Bangkok and its vicinity.







Gen Anupong, in return, remarked that the government is ready to cooperate fully with the BMA’s flood relief efforts. He also expressed optimism for a less rainy forecast in the capital to give city officials and citizens more time to finish cleaning up. (NNT)

































