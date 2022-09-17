Thai taxi drivers demand starting price of fares at 45-50 baht

Taxi driver associations have expressed determination to press on with their campaign for a taxi fare hike despite the standstill in its recent negotiations with the Department of Land Transport (DLT).

During their meeting on September 13, the associations proposed for the DLT to raise the starting price of taxi fares to 45 baht for small taxis and 50 baht for large taxis. The starting fee will cover the first kilometer (km) of the trip, with the fare charging 10 baht/km between 2 and 20 kilometers. The rate will then change to 11 baht/km between 21 to 30 kilometers, 12 baht/km between 31 to 40 kilometers, and 13 baht/km for longer trips.







Sadit Chaithiang, the president of the Thai Public Taxi Association, announced after the meeting that the first round of negotiations produced no beneficial results and that the next meeting will be held in October. He emphasized the need of increasing taxi rates, stating that the charge increase would enable cab drivers, whose income had been affected by the pandemic, to deal with growing expenditures, especially gasoline prices.







Sadit also mentioned the DLT public hearing, stating that the majority of attendees supported the increase.

The hearing is now being held offline and online by the transport ministry in order to collect public feedback on the issue. The government also charged the DLT with determining an acceptable taxi fee structure for both taxi drivers and passengers before the end of the year. (NNT)

































