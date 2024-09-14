Mekong River overflows, submerging economic hub in Nong Khai

NONG KHAI, Thailand – The city of Nong Khai faces severe flooding after the Mekong River’s water levels surged and heavy rainfall persisted overnight, September 14. The overflow from the Mekong has inundated the heart of the city, particularly the key economic areas of Rim Khong Road, Meechai Road, and Prajak Sillapakom Road. Water levels in these areas have reached about 1 meter, prompting residents and shop owners to hastily stack sandbags and elevate their belongings.

At 9:00 a.m., water levels at the hydrology station in Nong Khai were recorded at 13.67 meters, 1.47 meters above the embankment, with a significant rise of 57 centimeters since yesterday. The relentless rainfall, totaling 156.5 millimeters, continues to contribute to rising floodwaters, which are expected to increase further until September 16.



The flooding has spread across central Nong Khai, with many businesses and homes battling the rising waters by moving goods and vehicles to higher ground. Rescue teams are deploying flat-bottom boats to assist those in need, while hospitals and critical services face supply challenges as access to some areas becomes difficult.

In response, soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Battalion of the 13th Infantry Regiment, Surasak Montri Force, have been working around the clock, placing sandbags to protect homes in Wiang Khuk Village, Muang District. The fast and powerful currents of the Mekong continue to rise, with some areas already submerged under nearly 2 meters of water.







In addition to assisting residents, authorities from the Nong Khai Provincial Livestock Office have evacuated 102 cows stranded on low-lying islands in the middle of the Mekong. One cow, weakened from the ordeal, required immediate medical attention. Farmers in the area are also relocating their livestock, including chickens, as floodwaters encroach on their properties.

Elsewhere, in Tha Bo District, authorities have prioritized evacuating bedridden patients from flooded areas, ensuring their safety amid the expanding flood zones.













































