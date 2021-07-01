Bangkok moves patients with mild symptoms to vacant hotels

Bangkok will open more hospitels to provide 4,424 beds for COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms.

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the BMA is working with private hospitals, hotels and a training center in setting up the hospitels, which will be adapted small hotels left vacant as a result of the pandemic.







He said officials have begun moving patients from a field hospital at Ratpipat Stadium 1, in Thawi Wattana district, to the Twin Tower Hotel, which is serving as a hospital. Fifteen patients are being moved there each day, starting yesterday. When all patients are moved, Ratpipat Stadium 1 field hospital will treat patients with moderate symptoms.







Meanwhile, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced a record 57 COVID-19 fatalities and 5,489 new cases on Wednesday. Apart from 44 prison inmates, all were in the general population. (NNT)




















