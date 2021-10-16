Bangkok lifts more COVID-19 restrictions from October 16

In response to the Royal Thai Government’s announcement to relax more COVID-19 controls in the dark-red zone provinces, which include the Thai capital, the Bangkok Communicable Disease Committee has also lifted restrictions effective from 16-31 October, 2021.

Restaurants and eateries, cinemas, theatres, shopping malls, sport stadiums, and public parks can now resume normal opening hours, but no later than 22.00 Hrs.







Convenience stores, fresh markets, and flea markets can open for all types of goods up until 22.00 Hrs. All 24-hour shops must close nightly from 22.00-03.00 Hrs.

Hotels, exhibition halls, convention halls, trade fair centres, or similar types of venues can open for meetings, seminars, or other types of events and ceremonies up until 22.00 Hrs., and under strict safety and health controls. Consumption of alcoholic beverages remain prohibited.



The same goes for shopping malls, shopping centres, community malls, or similar establishments, which can also open for meetings, seminars, or other types of events and ceremonies up until 22.00 Hrs., and under strict safety and health controls. Consumption of alcoholic beverages remain prohibited. Also, any sales promotional activities shall not be organised while the amusement parks, water parks, and gaming centres must remain closed.

Limits for participants in gatherings has been increased to 50, up from 25 in the previous announcement.

The night-time curfew in Bangkok has been reduced from 6 to 4 hours, or between 23.00-03.00 Hrs.

Travel between Bangkok provinces and other areas can resume normal operations but must apply social distancing measures.







All types of entertainment venues, including pubs, bars, and karaoke shops are to remain closed. However, the government mentioned that these businesses may undertake preparation to be ready for reopening.

Self-protective measures and distancing efforts







As usual, people nationwide are asked to continue abiding by the health and safety measures in place; such as, wearing a face mask at all times while outside of their residence, regularly washing hands with soap and water/cleaning alcohol, and avoiding unnecessary close contact with others.



























