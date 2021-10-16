Thailand to scale up international air services from November

The private sector has responded positively to the government’s plan to open up Thailand for international visitors from November 1. Airports and airlines are preparing to scale up their international services with health and safety being top priorities.







Mr Somphol Tripopnart, Managing Director for Shopping Center Business at MBK Public Company Limited, said business owners are now fully prepared to kick start their businesses for the country’s planned reopening for international visitors on November 1.



He said the MBK Shopping Center, located in downtown Bangkok, has made plans to reopen its spaces for both domestic and international customers.

With safety as a top priority, Mr Somphol said it was important for businesses to move forward with reopening with safety measures in place while rejuvenating the economy.







Mr Somphol addressed concerns about a possible spike in COVID-19 cases after reopening borders, saying many people have already received the vaccine. He urged those who are unvaccinated to get their jabs.

Preparations are also being made within the transport sector to facilitate travel. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has coordinated with airport and airline operators to make their preparations, especially at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport which is the country’s aviation hub.

The CAAT expects operators to reinstate the level of services similar to the pre-pandemic one. The agency will be proposing to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration next week to allow Thai airports to once again serve transit passengers.







The CAAT will also be coordinating with related agencies to ensure adequate implementation of health and safety measures, reinstate services for charter flights, and adjust zonings at airports to isolate passengers arriving for Sandbox campaigns from domestic travelers.



























