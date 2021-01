Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM) has installed tap-and-scan points on the Si Rat-Outer Ring Road Expressway and the Udon Ratthaya Expressway (Bang Pa-in-Pak Kret).

Contactless payment can be made with a Visa debit or credit card (PayWave enabled) or a Mastercard (Paypass enabled) from Friday Jan 29 onwards.

The procedure is simple and convenient: stop at the booth, lower the window and touch the card to WiFi-like symbol on the payment device. (NNT)