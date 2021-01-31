Thai exports may not be top choice after Vietnam signs FTA with EU

Bangkok – Thai manufacturers and exporters have to improve their competitiveness in the European market after the EU-Vietnam free-trade agreement (FTA) became effective in August 2020.







Trade Negotiations Department Director-General Auramon Supthaweethum said EU buyers may consider importing products from Vietnam instead of Thailand if they find cheaper goods there.

According to Mrs Auramon, Thai entrepreneurs need to speed up differentiating their products, focusing more on quality development and standards upgrades as well as optimizing export privileges from existing FTAs between Thailand and key partners. (NNT)













