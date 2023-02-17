36 Thais return home from Türkiye

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF)’s Airbus 340-500 brought home 36 Thai earthquake victims and the deceased after successfully delivering royal donation to Türkiye.

They were warmly received by Commander-in-Chief of RTAF, ACM Alongkorn Wannarot and Director-General of Department of Consular Affairs, Mr. Rooge Thammongkol.







All returnees are undergoing additional health check-ups at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi after health screening at the airport.

They will today return to their hometowns and the body of the Thai woman killed in the earthquake will be sent to her home in Chaiyaphum. (TNA)



























