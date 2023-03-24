Bangkok invites public and businesses to join ‘Earth Hour’ on March 25

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), along with the World Wild Fund (WWF) Thailand and other agencies, have invited the public and businesses to participate in this year’s “Earth Hour” initiative, as part of a symbolic commitment towards coping with climate change.

Leading the campaign in the capital, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said participants are urged to turn off non-essential lights, including those in decorations, buildings, and advertising billboards, as well as air-conditioners from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM on March 25.







The initiative, which has been held annually worldwide since 2008 on the last Saturday of March, expects the participation of individuals and businesses in 7,000 cities across 190 countries.

During the previous year’s “60+Earth Hour,” the capital had cut electricity consumption by 78 megawatts and carbon dioxide emissions by 20 tonnes, saving an estimated 176,172 baht in total. From 2008 to 2022, the initiative reduced electricity consumption by 22,476 megawatts and carbon dioxide emissions by 12,255 tonnes, saving 81 million baht in total.







Additionally, the BMA and other organizations, including the Thailand Development Research Institute, Chulalongkorn University, GIZ Thailand office of Germany, and the Clean, Affordable, and Secure Energy for Southeast Asia, are also planning to organize various events on March 25-26 to celebrate the occasion.

The events will include panel discussions and exhibition booths, which will be held from 4:30 PM to 9:30 PM in front of the Bangkok Arts & Culture Center in Pathumwan district. (NNT)



























