Bangkok introduces feeder bus service to ease traffic jams on school roads

To combat the notorious traffic congestion on Bangkok’s Samsen Road, exacerbated by ongoing construction near Krung Thon Bridge, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has introduced a trial feeder bus service.

The electric buses, featuring air conditioning and a capacity of up to 35 passengers, aim to alleviate traffic by reducing the number of vehicles crossing the bridge.







The service is particularly tailored to students, providing an alternative transportation option for their daily commute.

Operating during peak hours from Monday to Friday, the feeder bus schedule runs from 6 AM to 9 AM and 15:20 PM to 20:00 PM. Bangkok residents can conveniently catch the bus at any of the following six stops:







Office Mate Sirithorn branch

Kuakarun Faculty of Nursing, Navamindradhiraj University

Soi Samsen 13

Saint Gabriel’s Alumni Association

Soi Ratchawithi 19

Tang Hua Seng shopping mall

This initiative by the BMA aims to improve traffic flow and provide a hassle-free transportation option for students, ultimately reducing congestion on Samsen Road. (PRD)















