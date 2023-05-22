Thailand sees rising global demand for its halal products

Thailand is seeing rising global demand for its halal products, leading the government to enhance its support for relevant agencies and further drive the growth of its halal industry.

The government recently highlighted Thailand's position as a major producer and exporter of halal food worldwide. Halal products constitute 20% of Thai food exports, with key markets including Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. In the 2022 fiscal year, halal food exports accounted for nearly US$6 billion, with the government aiming to increase this value by 3% in the current year.







Thailand's halal industry encompasses various products and services, extending beyond food to include cosmetics, fashion, medical supplies and tourism. Halal-related tourism, in particular, is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the rising popularity of religious and cultural tourism among Muslim consumers. In 2023, Thailand welcomed over 300,000 tourists from the Middle East, with an average daily expenditure of more than 220 dollars.







To support the halal business industry, the Thai government is committing to assisting relevant agencies in areas such as trade, investment and tourism. Given the well-established reputation of Thai halal products in terms of quality, the government said it is confident in the industry's global growth potential. (NNT)
















