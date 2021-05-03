Bangkok Int’l airport check-in area turned into vaccination facility for staff

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport has turned part of the check-in area into a vaccination facility for its staff, targeting all 30,000 of its workers. Meanwhile, arrivals from foreign countries number fewer than 1,000 people a day.

Gates 9 and 10 of the departure building at Suvarnabhumi airport that used to be a check-in area for departing passengers, have been turned into an area for the vaccination of airport workers including airline employees, airport officials, immigration and customs officers, cargo workers, and janitors. As of May 2nd, 3,400 workers had received the two injections necessary. The total number of airport personnel is around 30,000.







Suvarnabhumi airport’s deputy general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn says the vaccination facility at the airport can handle up to 1,000 vaccination recipients a day who usually work on the frontline of Thai aviation.

Meanwhile, arrivals at Suvarnabhumi airport are as low as 1,000 passengers a day comprising 60 percent foreigners and 40 percent Thais. (NNT)



















