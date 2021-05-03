Thailand Celebrates Coronation Day, May 4

Thailand celebrates Coronation Day, marking the coronation of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn that took place on Saturday May 4, 2019.

Officials will attend ceremonies to commemorate the coronation two years ago when His Majesty the King completed the ancient rites, including accepting royal regalia symbolizing the kingship and purification bathing rite with consecrated water.



May 4 was designated as Coronation Day and a public holiday by the Cabinet of ministers in May, 2019.

Commemoration ceremony organizers will practice strict social distancing and Covid-19 prevention protocols.

The event coincides with the May Day holiday being held in lieu May 3, creating a four day weekend.







