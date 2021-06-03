Bangkok hotspots receive jabs as officials race to contain outbreaks

With a number of new cases being reported in Huai Khwang and Din Daeng, among other places in Bangkok, health officials are urgently offering COVID-19 vaccines to residents at hotspots to help contain the outbreaks. All adults in these affected areas can get their jabs regardless of their residency status.

The Department of Disease Control and Huai Khwang District Office have set up a center for urgent vaccinations at Gymnasium 2 of Thai-Japan Bangkok Youth Center, located in Din Daeng district.







Now on the third day of operations, this vaccination venue currently offers COVID-19 jabs to anyone aged 18 years and older who is a resident of Din Daeng community, including migrant workers.

Many people showed up today to get their injections, with the center expected to vaccinate around 2,500 people today, in addition to around 3,500 people who got their jabs on Tuesday.

The temporary vaccination center has been allocated 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for the urgent rollout, in response to the high rate of transmission linked to Huai Khwang Market, and Din Daeng Central Market. The center plans to offer these emergency jabs for 15 days.





Vaccine recipients coming to this venue today said they are confident of the efficacy of the vaccine being offered. Some have brought their entire family to get inoculated against COVID-19. So far, no adverse effects have been reported at the site.

Meanwhile, in Pathum Wan district, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Deputy Permanent Secretary Wallaya Wattanarat, has observed the operations of vaccination centers at Polo Football Park and the Holy Redeemer Church.

These two vaccination centers are offering the jabs for people with second dose appointments from Bon Kai community, Bon Kai housing estate, the Polo community, Phra Chen community, Ruamrudee community, and Kularb Daeng community.

These vaccination centers have offered the jabs to 1,000 people daily. They will be closing down after delivering jabs to the last recipients today. (NNT)