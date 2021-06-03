Companies in Thailand asked to screen employees and strictly follow mandatory protocols

With reports of recent clusters emerging at factories and workplaces, the Ministry of Industry is now asking private firms to provide COVID-19 testing for their employees and to comply with transmission control measures.

The Ministry of Industry is asking private firms across the country to arrange active COVID-19 testing for their employees, particularly at factories, and to strictly follow necessary protocols to prevent infection and control the transmission.







The Ministry of Industry, Deputy Permanent Secretary Worawan Chit-arun said active testing has already been performed among some 56,000 workers at 759 factories in 64 provinces, with 2,131 people – around 4% of the workers, testing positive to COVID-19.

To reduce transmission risks, the Ministry of Industry is now asking companies in all provinces to arrange COVID-19 testing for their employees, and to enhance their transmission prevention measures, according to the operations manual issued by the Ministry of Public Health.





Factories are also asked to comply with the operational guidelines issued by the Federation of Thai Industries in case their employees contract the virus.

The Ministry of Industry has instructed the Department of Industrial Works, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, and the provincial industrial offices in all provinces to closely monitor the situation at all factories within their scope of supervision. (NNT)



















