Any vaccine better than no vaccine, Pattaya locals say

By Pattaya Mail
0
80
Natcha Settawut said in the past she was scared by reports that people had bad side effects after receiving vaccine shots from Sinovac Biotech, but further reading led her to believe everything should be okay.

Amid a coronavirus third wave that shows no signs of abating, Pattaya residents say any vaccine is better than no vaccine.

Thailand has relied almost entirely to this point on a Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine that, while approved for emergency use this week by the World Health Organization, has been found to be as little as 50 percent effective against the coronavirus. The country’s main backup, CoronaShield developed by AstraZeneca PLC and produced locally by Siam Bioscience Co., has seen several issues with side effects and efficiency less than 90 percent.



However, neither has been in enough supply to vaccinate more than a couple percent of the country’s population, leaving Thailand far behind countries such as the U.S. where half of all adults are now immunized with top-shelf vaccines from Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson Corp.

But Natcha Settawut, 29, said she decided to register to get vaccinated, even though she initially was scared by reports that people had bad side effects after receiving jabs of the CoronaVac vaccine from Sinovac Biotech. She said other reports she read on social media assured her it was safe enough to take.

Thanakorn Bretcher said he doesn’t care what brand of vaccine he gets, as he is recovering from coronavirus and wants to get vaccinated so it doesn’t happen again.

All vaccines, she said, must be tested by the government, so she is confident they can be taken. Natcha said she wants the country to reopen to foreign tourists, so she has to get a jab.

Thanakorn Bretcher, 32, said he already had Covid-19 and is recovering. He said he has no idea how he got the virus, but knows firsthand how easy it is to contract.

Thanakorn said his symptoms were severe and he was put on a ventilator for a time. He feels there is no guarantee he won’t get Covid-19 again and so he wants to get vaccinated and doesn’t care what brand of vaccine it is.

Pattaya Mail interviewed people waiting in line for their shot, who all said they trust the vaccine’s efficiency and didn’t care which brand was used.



The government wants to vaccinate as many people as possible starting this month.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR