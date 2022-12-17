Bangkok holds ‘Night at the Museum’ Dec 16-18

The Bangkok National Museum is holding a special event, Night at the Museum, between 16 and 18 December 2022, at 16.00-20.00 hr.

Everyone is invited to dress in Thai costumes to see the beauty of the ancient sites inside the Front Palace (Wang Na).







View the new exhibition of the National Museum and take part in activities such as enjoying tea at the palace, listening to Thai frangipani music, seeing the colorful light shows, taking pictures at beautiful places, and visiting trade fairs.

For foreigners, the National Museum has an English guided tour, 1 round per day, at 17.00 hr.

*Please register for activities at Sala Langsong at 16:15 hr. (PRD)





























