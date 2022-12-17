‘Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2023’ to showcase world-famous martial art in Hua Hin seaside setting

The ‘Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2023’ will be held on 4-6 February 2023 at Rajabhat Park, in Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province. The event aims to promote cultural tourism with Muay Thai boxing, thus giving it even greater recognition worldwide.

Some examples of activities that will take place at Rajabhat Park are the Wai Kru ceremony, which is a ritual performed by fighters before a fight, as well as the Muay Thai history exhibition, Muay Thai industry promotional activities, and sales of provincial merchandise and local cuisine.







The Sea Pine Beach area will be designated for training Muay Thai personnel, especially for holding Muay Thai practice with Muay Thai superstars including Buakaw Banchamek on the beach, as well as hosting the International Amateur Muay Thai Tournament, and Muay Thai World Championship showdowns. In addition to those places, the Hua Hin Municipality will also be having a Muay Thai festival and “Street Fight” competitions throughout the week.







Muay Thai, also known as Thai boxing, is a unique Thai martial art form that combines grace and flowing moves and utilizes hands, elbows, knees, and shins as weapons. It is sometimes referred to as the “art of eight limbs.” Popular worldwide, it can trace its history back to at least the 16th century.

More information on the Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2023 can be found at www.amazingmuaythaifestival.com. (PRD)





























