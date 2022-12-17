‘Awakening Bangkok’ light and digital arts festival is back until Dec 25

Awakening Bangkok is Bangkok’s largest light and digital arts festival that gathers several local artists in the old quarter of the capital. After its journey to Khon Kaen, Awakening Bangkok is set to return to Bangkok again from today – 25th December 2022.

The festival will be held under the concept of “Endless Tomorrow: For Tomorrow and Forever” with illuminated creations that highlight sustainability and immortality and will take place at various locations on Charoenkrung Road and in Talad Noi.

Learn more about the lighting event here at https://www.timeout.com/bangkok/awakening (PRD)






























