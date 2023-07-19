Bangkok holds ‘Look Up BKK’ festival at Museum Siam to promote multiculturalism

The Bangkok City Hall is holding a cultural festival this week promoting the city’s multicultural roots. Titled ‘Look Up BKK’, the event is happening for five days at Museum Siam Bangkok, from this Thursday to Monday (July 20-24) between 4 to 8 p.m.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is joining hands with the Ministry of Culture to host this cultural festival which aims to promote the multicultural aspect of the city.







The festival will feature art and cultural aspects that represent the capital’s long history of multiculturalism which has been around for some 240 years. Mr. Chalermpon Chotinuchit, a deputy permanent secretary at the BMA, said the festival will serve as a tool to promote creativity and drive forward the conservation of multicultural heritage, as well as a tool to help boost the economy.

The ‘Look Up BKK’ festival will display unique and rare traditional performances by cultural groups within the city, as well as handicraft workshops. The event will also feature street art displays, cooking demonstrations, delicious food items, and local products. (NNT)



























