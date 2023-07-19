Gov’t launches ‘One Million Families’ project to enhance communities and growth

The government has unveiled its ambitious ‘One Million Families’ project, in an effort to strengthen local communities, generate income, and create employment opportunities.

Led by Anucha Nakasai, the minister overseeing the National Village and Urban Community Fund (NVUCF), the initiative aims to empower communities and foster sustainable economic growth.







Preliminary data figures reveal that thousands of village funds have expressed keen interest in participating in the project, which emphasizes cattle farming as a means of income generation. To secure their involvement, funds are required to submit loan applications and complete legal contracts with the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) within a six-month timeframe.







Field visits conducted to raise awareness about the project have yielded overwhelmingly positive responses from village and urban community funds and their members. Many individuals have demonstrated a strong desire to seize the opportunities presented by the “One Million Families” project, hoping to establish occupations and create income through cattle farming. As a result, the funds’ committees have instructed the evaluation of members’ qualifications, emphasizing qualities such as dedication, perseverance, and genuine love for cattle farming in order to ensure the project’s success and progression into Phase 2.







Highlighting the government’s commitment to building a robust foundation for the Thai economy, Anucha emphasized the significance of developing a grassroots economy that benefits people in all regions of the country. By aligning with global trends and following the BCG Economy Model concept, the government aims to enhance Thailand’s strengths and add value to the economy. The adoption of this model, which promotes income distribution, self-reliance and equal opportunities, will drive Thailand’s economy toward becoming a high-income country with sustainable growth.







Anucha has also tasked the Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office with presiding over the opening ceremony for the “Building a Strong Foundation Economy for National Stability” project. The event seeks to enhance the grassroots economy for the sustainable development of villages and communities. (NNT)

















