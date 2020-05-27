Bangkok Green Line skytrain service opening more stations in June

The northern extension of the Green Line train service in Bangkok is making good progress, with stations now scheduled to be open for public trial on 4th June.







The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will be opening four more stations along the Green Line’s Mo Chit – Saphan Mai – KhuKhot extension, according to the BMA’s executive meeting chaired by Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang.

The four stations will extend the northbound service of the BTS Skytrain which currently terminates at Kasetsat University station, to Royal Forest Department station, Bang Bua station, and 11th Infantry Regiment station, before terminating at Wat Phra Sri Mahathat station. The opening ceremony of the public trial will be presided over by the Prime Minister on 4th June.





Also in early June, the BMA is scheduled to open the Chao Phraya Sky Park, an elevated park constructed between lanes of the road over PhraPokKlao Bridge across the Chao Phraya River. This 280-meter long sky park will allow the general public to walk or cycle across the river between Thonburi and the Phra Nakhon side of Bangkok.

Final inspections of the park will be made on 29th May, while the official opening ceremony is expected to take place in late June.(NNT)











