Thai authorities inspect restaurants and shops nationwide to control spread of COVID-19

Various provincial authorities are inspecting restaurants and shops, after the government lifted several restrictions, imposed to help limit the spread of COVID-19. In Yala province, vendors expressed their appreciation, as they get back to business, while strictly observing all precautionary measures.

Monday May 25 was the first day Yala officials allowed vendors to sell food at Sanam Chang Phueak Park again. The park closed on March 25th in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were about 10 vendors selling food at the park. Many of them were selling snacks, meatballs, spicy salad, fruit beverages and fried chicken.

A meatball vendor at the public park said she was happy that the restrictions had been lifted, after two months of no work or income. There were people steadily arriving at the park and buying food on the first day. All vendors are required to wear protective masks, set up a partition or a safety screen and practice social distancing. The vendors must keep a safe distance from one another. Previously, a space at the park was occupied by three vendors. It is now occupied by two.

The Deputy Governor of Samut Sakhon, Teerapat Kutchamath, and officials visited various restaurants in Muang Samut Sakhon district, Samut Sakhon province, to check whether they are following public health and safety guidelines. There were several shops that did not meet all the required criteria, such as registering with the Thai Chana online platform and using floor markings to ensure customers practice physical distancing. The vendors agreed to implement the measures, and officials will be sent to inspect them again.







At Samut Sakhon City Hall, the Governor of Samut Sakhon, Verasak Vichitsangsri, chaired a meeting on public health measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 among migrant workers. The meeting acknowledged that more than 5,400 migrant workers have recently returned to work in the province. Businesses are required to follow all procedures, provide information about their workers to local authorities and enforce social distancing. Provincial public health officials will ensure that there are enough facilities to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days, before they can start working.(NNT)

