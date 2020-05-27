AGV robot to help Pattaya-Banglamung Hospital safely treat COVID-19 patients

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) and the Institute of Field RoBOtics (FIBO) of King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Thonburi are producing four sets of robots to help personnel at four eastern hospitals safely treat patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Chit Laowattana, special advisor to EECO, said EECO allocated 8 million baht to the production of the four sets of robots to be donated to four hospitals in the Eastern Economic Corridor namely Buddhasothorn Hospital, Bang Lamung Hospital, Chonburi Hospital and Rayong Hospital. The robots would be delivered sometime in July.







Each set comprises three robots: SOFA robot to let doctors talk with patients, Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) to kill virus in the air and deliver food, medicine and medical supplies to patients, and Service Robot to deliver food and medicine to patients with special needs and allow patients to make video calls to doctors and nurses.

Mr Chit said that the new robots would be equipped with 5G communication devices to enable them to support teleconferences, video recordings, and artificial intelligence application. (TNA)













