Bangkok Governor thanks government for flood assistance

The governor of Bangkok has thanked the government for providing support for residents in flood-stricken areas in the form of military trucks that helped evacuate them.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt made the remarks on Facebook during a live update on the flood situation last week, saying he requested military assistance in anticipation of more heavy rainfall. He specifically thanked Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha for responding to City Hall’s request for trucks and providing full support for residents in the capital.







The governor added that Bangkok authorities were stepping up efforts to remove excess water from several canals, while encouraging people to call the hotline 1555 if their areas are inundated and require the assistance of drainage teams.

According to Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the premier ordered the army to provide immediate support in the evacuation of people from flooded areas, along with repairs to affected roads, parks and state office buildings.(NNT)







































