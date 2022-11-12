Bangkok governor says APEC meeting builds confidence among investors and global community

2022 APEC meetings and events are about to take place during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting next week. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has affirmed that as a co-host, it is ready for the APEC leaders’ week. Bangkok City Hall is also inviting everyone to the APEC 2022 Thailand : Showcase at ICONSIAM.







Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt presided over the opening of APEC 2022 Thailand : Showcase at ICONSIAM. He was joined by Tanee Sangrat, director-general of the Department of Information, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.







The Bangkok governor said the BMA is honored to be a co-host of the 2022 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, an event of global importance. The event also marks Bangkok’s full re-opening after the COVID-19 situation came to pass. Hosting the leaders’ meeting is expected to foster the confidence that investors and the global community have in Thailand.

Mr. Chadchart urged everybody in Bangkok to act as good hosts. He said the BMA is responsible for cleanliness and order, and the agency has implemented full efforts for this purpose. Road surfaces in the vicinity of meeting venues have been improved. Decorations were carried out at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center – the main venue for the leaders’ meeting. Joint drills between BMA personnel and security agencies were held to prepare for the mitigation and prevention of disasters. Garbage collectors, cleaners, and janitors have also been trained to help security officials monitor threats or hazards.







“APEC 2022 Thailand : Showcase at ICONSIAM” is aimed at improving public appreciation of the hosting of APEC events in 2022. Innovations pertaining to Thailand’s APEC agendas and relevant knowledge are be highlighted at the show. Some of the themes include balanced development that takes into account the economic, social, and environmental fronts. The bio-circular-green (BCG) economy approach and the history and progress of APEC are also some of the highlights. Discussion stages on the topic of the BCG economy, featuring successful SME entrepreneurs, will also be held. The show will be held at ICONSIAM until November 20. (NNT)

































