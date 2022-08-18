Bangkok governor discusses garbage disposal with scrap dealers

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt discussed garbage disposal ideas with an association of scrap collectors and dealers and they included an app for households to call scrap collectors.

Chadchart said scrap collectors and dealers could help relieve the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s garbage-handling burden and they filed their demands with the City Hall.







The demands include the registration of scrap collectors, assistance for their equipment and their training on waste sorting and recycling.

Chadchart said there could be an app for households to call scrap collectors and waste recycling could be taught at schools under the jurisdiction of the City Hall.







The City Hall would come up with ideas to improve the disposal of unrecyclable waste, which could be burnt as fuel. Moreover, it would start organic waste sorting on streets in areas packed with eateries in Phaya Thai, Pathumwan and Nong Khaem districts on Sept 4, the governor said. (TNA)

































