Bangkok expresses readiness to host ICCA Congress in November

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has taken center stage in a video message submitted to the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), highlighting the city’s preparedness to host the ICCA Congress 2023.

The event is scheduled to take place from November 12 to 15 and aims to showcase Bangkok’s capabilities as a regional hub for international-standard meetings and conventions.







Chadchart emphasized that the congress will provide an excellent opportunity to showcase the unique charms and diversity of Bangkok, making it a preferred destination for both business and leisure tourists from around the globe.

The ICCA is a renowned international organization dedicated to improving the standard of conventions worldwide through information exchange among its members and the promotion of international conventions. With headquarters in the Netherlands, the ICCA boasts more than 1,000 public and private agency members from over 100 countries.







Bangkok is home to several key ICCA members in Thailand, including the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Center, the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, and Impact Arena.

Each year, the ICCA Congress attracts over 1,000 representatives from member agencies, accompanied by approximately 100 executives and representatives from leading organizations and associations in related industries. As a member since 1974, Thailand has been privileged to host the ICCA Congress twice before, first in Bangkok in 1984 and then in Pattaya in 2007. (NNT)















