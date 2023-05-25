Leading medical technology company ‘Stryker’ expands its capacity in Thailand

Stryker, one of the world’s leading medical technology companies, has expanded its operations in Thailand as part of its commitment to delivering the best solutions to patients.

Stryker today announced the expansion of its office in Bangkok. The office now has an enhanced physicians’ training center, as the company accelerates the introduction of its innovative medical technology locally in support of Thailand’s public health system.







Mr. Wesley Grant, Vice President and General Manager of Stryker in East Asia said, “The expansion of our office, physician training center and operations in Thailand serves to meet the growing demand of Stryker’s offerings and our advanced medical technology, which allows us to better support the needs of our growing customers base locally and in adjacent markets.”

Thailand’s elderly population is anticipated to be over 25% of the country’s population in the next decade. The increased demand for Stryker’s robotic technology and neurovascular offerings reflects the needs of the shifting demographics of the Thai population.







Stryker made its debut in Thailand in 2015. Today, it offers over 150 registered products across the medical and surgical field, neurotechnology, and orthopedics.

Mr. Grant said with the location of Thailand as a strategic advantage, the country could achieve its goal of becoming the medical hub in the region, together with the effective policies and project rollouts by the government.

“We have an incredibly talented and driven team here, and we are excited about the diverse talent we will attract. In the last two years, Stryker’s workforce in Thailand grew almost 20%. Together, we will continue to work closely with the public healthcare sector and the government to accelerate the introduction of our MedTech innovations to support the advancement of their healthcare system,” Mr. Grant added. (NNT)





















